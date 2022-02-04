Peter ‘Pete’ Champagne, 51

MERRIMACK — Peter “Pete” D. Champagne, 51, of Merrimack, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, after a period of declining health.
He was born in Biddeford, ME, on March 23, 1970 to Rodney M. Champagne of Saco, ME and Celine L. (Tardif) Champagne of Belmont. He was raised in Biddeford and graduated from Biddeford High School, class of 1988. He then went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from UMaine in Machias, ME.
Pete was a 24-year teaching veteran of math at Bishop-Guertin High School in Nashua, where his classroom was described as “a place of joy and learning — a relaxed atmosphere led by a passionate instructor who cared deeply for, and took great pride in, his students’ development as mathematicians and as people.” Over the years, he also served as Math Department Chair, Drama Club Director, Math Team Advisor, Mock Trial Coach, Newspaper Advisor, and Paintball Club Moderator. Some of his most memorable experiences were attending BG’s mission trips to Africa in 2012 and 2014 as chaperone.
With his quick wit, sharp intellect, and a voice that carries, Pete brought laughter and great conversation to every room. Whether he was trash talking his brother about their latest poker game, engaging in a political debate, or sharing which CD from his collection was currently in rotation in his car, Pete’s presence was a gift. He loved traveling and spending time with the love of his life, Deb, and sharing laughs with family during countless gatherings. He was also a huge fan of the Beatles and the movie, A Christmas Story, but most of all he was kind, loving, intelligent, and fun.
Along with his parents, Rodney and Celine, Pete will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 12 years, Deborah Matson-Champagne of Merrimack; two siblings, Christopher Champagne and his wife Merit of Biddeford, ME, and Liane Clairmont and her husband Matthew of Laconia; along with many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be held Monday, February 7, 2022 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Hwy. in Merrimack.
Due to COVID and with respect to everyone’s safety, masks will be required for attendance. We are asking people to walk through and pay their respects, but please do not stay inside the funeral home to allow an opportunity for others to visit. At the wishes of the family, funeral services will be held privately at their convenience.
In lieu of flowers, to those who would like to make a memorial contribution in Pete’s honor, please send to BGHS for the African Mission Drive at 194 Lund Rd., Nashua, NH 03060 and place Peter’s name on the memo line. Or, donate to the local American Heart Association at Wall Street #104, Manchester, NH 03103.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
