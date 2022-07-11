CONCORD — Penelope Lancaster Kyle, age 81, of East Side Drive, Concord, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022 at Havenwood Heritage Heights.
She was born in Louisville, KY, the second of 10 children of the late Patrick R. and Thelma (Buckel) Lancaster. Penelope worked as an elementary teacher for over 20 years in the Concord School District retiring in 2000. She was a member of the St. John’s/Christ the King Church Ministry and enjoyed volunteering at the Food Pantry and the St. Vincent De Paul Society. She was a member of COPOCO in Concord where she enjoyed tennis and sitting by the Pool.
She loved being outdoors, hiking, kayaking, camping, river walking, gardening and cross-country skiing. She also enjoyed reading and spending time friends and family.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Edward E. Kyle of Concord; her son, Edward “Ted” Kyle and his wife Ginna and their children, Avery and Emmett of Jackson, WY; her brothers and sisters, Mary Sue, Pat, Katie, Joe, Bill, Elizabeth (Bizzy), Katie, John, Thelma, and Terry; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on August 15, 2022 at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main Street, Concord.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.