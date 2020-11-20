LACONIA — Pearl M. (Moreau) Daigle, age 82, a resident of Laconia, NH, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman R. Daigle Sr. who passed away in 2014.
She was born in Lowell, MA, on October 11, 1938, and was a daughter of the late Leo and Yvonne (Dumais) Moreau. She received her education at St. Louis School in Lowell, MA. Prior to her retirement, Pearl was employed for many years as an assembler for the former Wang Laboratories in Lowell. She was an avid shopper and she loved decorating for the holidays and throwing holiday parties for family. She also enjoyed doing crafts, especially macrame. Pearl was a giving and kind soul and she never forgot a birthday or special occasion. She was quick with her comebacks and her laughter and smile was contagious. She will truly be missed by all.
Pearl is survived by her son, Norman R. Daigle Jr. and his wife Carol of Gilmanton, NH; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Erica Duncan, whom she adored, and her children, Ayden and Addison, all of Laconia, NH, Seth Page of Laconia, and Natasha McNutt and her husband Shane and their children, Bradley and Cody, all of Gilford, NH; a brother, Norman Moreau of Lowell; a sister-in-law, Rhonda Gray of Dracut; two brothers-in-law, Richard “Dick” Grigg of Exeter, NH, and Robert Daigle of Port St. John, FL; her special caregivers, Janine Page and her husband Bob of Laconia, NH, and Sherry St. Louis and her husband Allan of Hudson, NH; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, whom she adored and loved through the years. She was also the sister of the late Leo Moreau and the late Priscille Grigg.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pearl’s Life Celebration at the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, MA, on Saturday, November 28, from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m., followed by her funeral service at 12 noon at St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd. in Chelmsford. Due to Covid-19, face masks and social distancing are required at all services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pearl’s memory to the Alzheimer's Association of MA/NH, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
