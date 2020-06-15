NEW HAMPTON — Paul Ray Beadle, 80 of New Hampton, died June 11, 2020 at his home, after a period of failing health.
Born in Hooksett, NH. on October 24, 1939, he was the son of Howard Sr. and Anna (Zyla) Beadle.
Paul grew up in the Hooksett and Manchester area. He attended Manchester Schools. He has been a resident of New Hampton for the past 54 years.
Paul has owned and operated Beadle’s Trucking for over thirty years. Paul was a long-time member of the Ashland Fire Department and had achieved the rank of Captain.
Paul is predeceased by his wife Rosella Mae Beadle, who died in November of 1996; his son, Edward Williams; his brother, Robert; and sister Pearl Bernard.
Paul is survived by his daughters, Laurie Brooker of Bristol, Diana Beadle of Ashland, Stacy Paquette of New Hampton; his son, Kenneth Beadle of Ashland; five grandchildren, Jimmy, Miranda, Tiffany, Shawn, Brandan; six great-grandchildren, Donovan, Carter, Arianna, Dakota, Jayden, Alexia and one on the way; his brother, Howard “Bo” Beadle Jr., and his wife Bonnie of Rumney; many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Green Grove Cemetery, Ashland.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhoems.com
