Paul M. Sousa, 67

MEREDITH — Paul Manuel Sousa, 67, died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Meredith, NH on December 12, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Corinne Sousa and nephew, Jason Sousa.
Paul is survived by his father, James Michael Sousa Sr.; brothers, James Sousa Jr., Edward Sousa and Richard Sousa; sister-in-law, Julie Sousa; nephews, Craig Sousa, Jimmy Sousa and Ben Sousa; niece, Cassandra Sousa.
Paul was born August 8, 1954 in Peabody, MA to parents Corinne Lois Skinner Sousa and James Michael Sousa.
He graduated from Essex Agricultural Vocational School in Danvers, MA in 1972. In 1982, he moved to Meredith, NH and accepted a position as machinist for Remcon North, where he worked for 20+ years.
Paul was a kind, generous, quiet, and simple man who enjoyed his solitude. He also enjoyed camping with his family and friends, fishing, throwing horseshoes, playing cards and especially cribbage.
His family and friends will always remember him with a “Coors light” at his side. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a future date.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family.
