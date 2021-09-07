MEREDITH — Paul John Buck, age 74, of Meredith, passed away at home on September 5, 2021.
Born on July 27, 1947 in Granville, New York, Paul spent his early in the beautiful Rupert, Vermont. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in Rupert for grades K-8. His family moved to East Middlebury his freshman year where he attended Middlebury High School, graduating in 1965. It was during his time in Middlebury that he grew his passion for aviation and became determined at a young age to become a commercial pilot.
Paul enlisted in the Air Force in 1965 and trained as an airplane mechanic, serving in Vietnam before being honorably discharged in 1969. It was then that he began his aviation training in earnest, using the GI Bill to fund his flight lessons, trainings, and flight hours. Paul went on to have more than 29,000 hours of flight time throughout his extensive 32 year aviation career.
In 1979 Paul married the love of his life Cindy Kirby on December 24 at the Kirby family residence in Burlington, VT. Together they raised their two sons, Eric and Matthew.
Paul embraced hunting and fishing in his beloved Rupert from an early age and this continued throughout his entire life. His love of fishing, especially fly fishing, and hunting, took him to many parts of the country. He shared his love for these activities with his sons and grandsons and passed down not only his extensive knowledge, but his passion and respect for the outdoors.
Flying was Paul’s passion, but his heart was fully committed to his family: his wife, his sons, his siblings, his parents, uncles, aunts and grandsons. Paul never missed an opportunity to boast about his sons’ accomplishments, careers and lifestyle choices, or the latest fish his grandsons had caught. He was a wonderful storyteller and his memory for the smallest detail was epic. Paul was proud of his service in the Air Force and his years as a Kiwanian in Meredith.
There is a huge hole in the hearts of the entire Buck family and of their close friends who have been an extended family for decades. Paul leaves behind his wife of nearly 42 years, Cynthia Kirby Buck; his son Eric, wife Brooke and grandsons Keegan, age 8 and Reed, age 6; his son Matthew and his wife Olanna. He also leaves behind seven siblings: Daryl Goodro, Peter Buck and his wife Anne, Rebecca Buck, Deborah Buck Miller and her husband Steve, Evangeline Buck Thompson and her husband Dave, Tamela Buck Elmore and her husband Paul, and Pamela Buck Snyder and her husband Jim, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held at The Mayhew Funeral Home, Route 3 in Meredith, NH on Friday, September 10 at 12 noon. There are no calling hours. The Buck family invites and encourages everyone to join them at a reception following the service at The Carriage House Church Landing in Meredith from 1-3 p.m., where stories and memories can be shared by all.
In lieu of flowers, Paul’s family asks that contributions be made in his memory to the Amyloidosis Center at Boston Medical Center, Office of Development, 801 Massachusetts Avenue, First Floor, Boston, MA 02118-2393.
