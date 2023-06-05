MEREDITH — Paul Hough, 72, passed away on Monday, May 22, at Concord Hospital in Concord.
Paul was born on Aug. 10, 1950, in Lakeport, to Lena (Vallee) and Richard Hough. Paul was a devoted husband, father, and well-known Meredith resident.
After a successful career at the Laconia Citizen, Paul opened Waukewan Antiques, fulfilling his lifelong dream. He had a deep love for history, sharing captivating stories and jokes with others.
In addition to his career and love for antiques, Paul was a loving father. He cherished the time spent with his daughter, Linda, and their beloved dog, Lillie. They were his constant companions and a source of joy in his life.
Paul's warm and welcoming nature endeared him to people from all walks of life. He made lasting friendships wherever he went.
Survived by his daughter, Linda Hough; son, Richard Hough; grandchildren, Jordan and Mason; siblings, Mona Mattuzi, Judy Price, Brian, Andre, and David. Predeceased by his wife of over 40 years, Wanda Hough, Paul cared for her through her battle with cancer until her passing from COVID-19 in 2021. Paul is also predeceased by his parents; brothers, Chris and Eddie; and his sister, Margaret Hawkins.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 1, at 10 a.m., at Village Cemetery, Route 3, Meredith.
Donations in Paul's memory can be made to the Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., Meredith, NH 03053 or St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Activities Fund, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH.
The family is grateful for the support and condolences during this difficult time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
