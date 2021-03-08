Patricia Woods, 51

FRANKLIN — Patricia K. Woods, 51, of Franklin, died unexpectedly at Concord Hospital on March 3, 2021.
She was born in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on February 10, 1970, the daughter of Robert C. and Ingrid (Hau) Cross.
On nice summer days Patricia liked to do daily walks and was liked by everyone she would stop and talk to. On March 7, 2020, her daughter Crystal gave birth to her first grandchild, a boy. Patricia loved spending time with him. He made her day. She was also an avid sports fan watching the Red Sox, Bruins or Patriots.
Family members include daughter, Crystal Woods and her fiancé, Austin Smith and Patricia’s grandson, Robert (Robbie) Smith; her son, Scott Woods of Northfield; her brother, Robert Cross and wife Heidi of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her two sisters, Rita Southwick and husband Sidney of Ava, New York, and Roberta Smith and husband Douglas of Bristol; two long-time friends, Ben Eckstrom and Bob Mitchell.
Patricia is predeceased by her husband, Todd Woods, father, Robert Cross and mother, Ingrid Cross.
There will be no services at the family’s request.
