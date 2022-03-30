ORFORD — Patricia Lester, 83 was called home to the Lord Tuesday morning, March 22, 2022 at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Johnsbury, VT.
Patricia, better known as “Grandma” to many, was born in Manchester, Connecticut on November 11, 1938, the daughter of Everard Mason and Helen Louise Lester. Patricia dedicated her life to her family and her career as a nurse. Despite moving around a fair deal, she raised her three children on her own while working tirelessly to provide for her family.
She spent close to 50 years in the nursing profession, most of them at the VA Hospital in White River Jct, VT. Patricia was known for her sharp wit and tongue, but what set her apart from most was her devotion and fierce advocacy for her patients.
To those around her, Grandma was known as a true provider. She loved animals and dedicated much time to the creation and implementation of a local Humane Society. Patricia also donated to many charities and worthwhile causes that were near and dear to her heart. In her spare time, Patricia loved to garden, love up on her dogs, and spend time with family.
The ocean was a happy place for her, just taking in all the sights, sounds, tastes and smells that come with the peace of the sea.
She is survived by her three children, her son, Robert “Bob” Lester and his wife Sheryl Lester of Elizabeth, CO, her son Donald Lester of Campton, and her daughter Kathleen Lester of Piermont; brother Jerome Lester and wife Elizabeth Lester of Deltaville, VA; grandson Jonathan Lester, his wife Samantha, and their children Caleb and Norah Lester of Fairlee, VT; granddaughter Ashley Lester of Campton and granddaughter Januarie Lutz and husband William Lutz of Dallas, TX; special people who became family, Cheryl “The Favorite” MacAfee and family of Ellsworth, and Jacqueline Veilleux and family of Lisbon.
A celebration of life is to be planned and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations please be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or to the Disabled American Veterans.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium are honored to assist the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
