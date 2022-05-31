LACONIA — Patricia Ann Bordeau, 77, of Darby Drive, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua.
Patricia was born on July 7, 1944 in Laconia, the daughter of Arthur O. Bishop Sr. and Mabel (Kennedy) Bishop.
She was a 1962 graduate of Belmont High School. She enjoyed making cards, gardening, and camping.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Carlton Bordeau of Laconia; her son, Jason Bordeau, and his significant other Andrea Morin, of Gilford; her daughter, Wendy Metivier, and her husband Steve, of Belmont; her daughter-in-law, Lori Bordeau of Laconia; her seven grandchildren, Jacob and Mikayla Bordeau, and Madison and Trevor Romagnoli, Cody and Drew Morin, Tayler Mears, and her sister Bette Pratt, and her husband David Pratt III. In addition to her parents, Patricia is predeceased by her brothers, Arthur "Bud" Bishop Jr. and John "Jack" Bishop.
Burial will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia.
A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Belknap Mill, 25 Beacon Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Patricia’s name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, https://www.lbda.org/donate/ or to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St #6023, Meredith, NH 03253 or at https://lrvna.org/donate.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.