Pastor Sherman Alfred Stevens went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida, after a brief illness. Sherman turned 90 years old on July 12, 2021.
Sherm was born to Floyd and Ina Stevens in West Sumner, Maine, on July 12, 1931, and graduated from South Paris High School in South Paris, Maine, where he excelled in football, baseball, and basketball. Sherman married his high school sweetheart Mildred Arline Ross (Millie) and they were blessed with 17 children, 47 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
Sherm led a life totally committed to his family and to God’s work. Pastor Sherm was the founder of many churches throughout his life, including Evangelical Baptist Fellowship in Gilmanton Iron Works, New Hampshire. He and Millie also spent time as missionaries in Russia, Guyana, Ecuador, and Costa Rica. A pastor recently referred to Sherm as a Stonewall Jackson of the faith — out in the middle of the battlefield dodging bullets as he brought the gospel to others.
Sherm blessed so many through his ministry, his love of God, his humility, and his giant heart.
Although he always had a house full of children, there was always room for one or two more. Whether it was a neighbor, a wayward teenager, a child’s friend, or somebody from prison ministry who needed a place to stay. His door was always open.
Sherm leaves a legacy of love that is far-reaching. It will continue with generations of his biological family and church family.
Sherm is survived by his wife, Luella; son, Michael Stevens and his wife Susan; son, Peter Stevens and his wife Robin; son, Carl Stevens; son, Andrew Stevens; son, Timothy Stevens and his wife Kelly; daughter, Faith Stevens; son, Jesse Stevens and his wife Wendy; daughter, Grace Kinman and her husband Darryl; son, Sherman Stevens; son, Nathan Stevens and his wife Tessa; son, Wayne Stevens and his wife Sam; and daughter, Lori Paddock and her husband Aaron. He is also survived by 45 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother, Carroll Stevens and his wife Shirley; brother, Floyd Eugene Stevens and his wife Alicia; and brother, Rodney Stevens.
Sherman is predeceased by his wife Mildred “Shoebox” Millie Stevens; son, E. Kevin Stevens; daughters, Vickie, Bonnie, Debbie and Hope Stevens; and grandsons, Joseph D’Entremont and Wyatt Powell. He is also predeceased by sister, Beverly Schumitz; and brother, Glen Stevens.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, October 23, at 2 p.m. at the Community Christian Church, 26 Brookline Road, Athens, VT 05143. A graveside service in Gilmanton is being planned for next summer.
