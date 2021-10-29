Pamela (Brown) Meehan, 59

ARLINGTON, Mass. — Pamela (Brown) Meehan of Arlington, MA, formerly of Belmont, MA, passed away on October 26, 2021, at age 59.
She was the beloved wife of her middle school sweetheart, William Meehan of Arlington, MA, for 36 years (44 altogether); the daughter of the late Howard and Marilyn (Welch) Brown, formerly of Belmont, MA; and the loving mother of Patrick and James Meehan of Arlington, MA. She was a dear sister to Brenda Brown of Weirs Beach, NH, and her late brother Colin Brown, formerly of Belmont, MA. She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews, as well as several true life-long friends better known as "The DOOBS."
Along with being an outstanding wife, mother, aunt and friend, Pamela spent her life devoted to helping senior citizens and the disabled in low income housing as a social worker at New Falls Apartments and the Wellesley Housing Authority. Pamela loved spending summers in Weirs Beach and down Cape Cod, putzing around her kitchen, gardening, practicing spiritualism and snuggling with her favorite cats from over the years (Maizy May, Tootsie and Rosie).
Visiting hours will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home at 36 Trapelo Road in Belmont, MA on Tuesday, November 2, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., ending with a spiritual service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or the Greater Boston Church of Spiritualism in her name. Masks are required for all indoor services. Online guest book is at www.brownandhickey.com.
