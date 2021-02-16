LACONIA — Olyve S. Buckley, 99, resident of the Taylor Community on Union Avenue, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Olyve was the daughter of Howard and Lillian (Doncaster) Sammons. She was born on July 26, 1921, in Plattsburgh NY, and moved with her parents to Delmar, NY, in 1936.
Olyve attended Bethlehem Central School where she met and later married Donald L. Buckley of Elsmere. Donald and Olyve lived in Brunswick Me, and East Concord, NH, before settling in Lakeport, NH, at their home on Lake Opechee.
Olyve served the community as a Girl Scout leader and a Deaconess at the Laconia Congregational Church where she taught Sunday School. She also worked for Aldrich Accounting of Laconia as a bookkeeper and secretary.
Olyve moved to Taylor Community with her husband in 1989. She held the distinct honor of having resided in Taylor Community longer than any other resident. She loved her home and considered staff and fellow residents as extended family. Olyve lived her life with grace and a wonderful sense of humor. She will be remembered by friends and loved ones for her strength of character, steadfast friendship, a spirit of perpetual optimism, and a calm, steady acceptance of whatever life brought her way.
Olyve is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Gail Ayre and her husband Albert of South Portland and Rangeley Maine, Lynn Lersch and her husband Richard of Vine Valley NY, and Karen Dudman her husband Gary, of Alton NH; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Olyve was predeceased by her husband, Donald.
There will be no calling hours.
A private family Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NH Humane Society, Box 572, Laconia, NH, 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.