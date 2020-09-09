HOLDERNESS — Odile Royea, 76, of Holderness, peacefully passed away Aug. 29, at her home with her husband at her side, two days short of her 46th wedding anniversary.
Odile was born on Dec. 7, 1943, in Tullins, France, the daughter of the late Emile and Monique (Didier) Gorgeot.
Odile loved to travel not only overseas to visit relatives, but around the country as well. She also adored all the animals she came upon and enjoyed playing games on her computer. Most of all she cherished meeting and spending time with new people each day. She was the past president of the American Legion Post #1 Auxiliary.
Odile will be dearly missed by her husband Robert, her sister-in-law Margaret, and her husband Wilson Earl, and both sister-in-laws Ruth and Joan Royea. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Trinity Cemetery, at 2 p.m. Pastor Rev. Leo LeBlanc from The Holy Trinity Church in Plymouth will officiate the service.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
