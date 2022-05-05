Nina M. Liedtke, 81

ALTON — Nina May Liedtke, age 81, of Alton, died April 30, 2022 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Born April 6, 1941, in Pittsfield, a daughter of Cecil Straw and Lois M. (Foss) Straw Jones, Nina resided for most of her life in Alton.
Prior to retirement, she was employed with clerical work at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro.
Nina and her family enjoyed camping for over 50 years. She was a fan of Jumbo Sudoku.
She is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, David A. Liedtke; daughter, Erica Celia Liedtke; daughter-in-law, Michelle Liedtke; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Portia Ann and husband Donald Stauffacher, Shirley D. and husband William Holway; half-sister, Sarah and husband David Carignan; sister-in-law, Ruth G. Haskell; also several nieces and nephews.
Nina was predeceased by her son, Stark Thomas Liedtke; and sister, Donna Lee Jones.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Community Church of Alton on Church Street in Alton, with Rev. Dr. Samuel Hollo, pastor, officiating. Urn interment will be private at Pine Grove Cemetery in Gilmanton Iron Works.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Cremation care was by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
