NORTHFIELD — Nicholas J. Raffaelly, 30, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at his home.
Nick was born in Franklin, on June 29, 1992. His biggest joys in life were his wife Nicole (Thomas) Raffaelly and their son Daxton. Nick was so proud of Daxton and was so happy to be his dad. He always said that he finally felt that his life was complete.
Nick is survived by his mother and father, Christine (Cullen) and John Raffaelly; his siblings, Amy and her husband Dan Desrochers, Rachele and her husband Jeff Cote, Angela Raffaelly and Dan Powers all of Northfield; and his brother, John Jr. and his wife Gina of Virginia Beach. He is also survived by his sister, Felicia Dostie of Bristol; along with his father-in-law, James Thomas of Northfield.
Nick has 11 nieces and nephews, many aunts and uncles, cousins and loving family and friends. He also found an extended family while working at the Lyons' Den in Gilford.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Nick’s name to any mental health organization of your choice.
A Mass for Nick will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at St. Paul Church, 110 School St., in Franklin, at 10 a.m.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
