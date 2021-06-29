LACONIA — Nell Brown, 84, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH after a short hospitalization.
Nell was born on February 6, 1937, to the late William E. and Leonora E. (Haste) Brown in Flushing, NY.
She attended schools in Long Island, NY, Darien, CT, and Bermuda, where she moved in October 1946 at the age of nine.
Nell attended college in the states and graduated from St. Lawrence University in New York with a degree in criminology. After graduation, Nell worked with juveniles who were in trouble with the law, until her return to Bermuda.
Back in Bermuda, Nell trained in the floral business and became florist to the Governor of Bermuda. She provided and arranged flowers for dinner parties, social gatherings and state events for visiting dignitaries. Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret of the United Kingdom, Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, and many other dignitaries from around the world were guests at these events.
In 1967 Nell married Lenox Gordon-Davidson in Bermuda. They were married for eight years before his sudden death. In December 1975, after his death, Nell decided to return to the states, moving to her family's summer camp on the St. Lawrence River in upstate New York.
In 1982 Nell moved from New York to Laconia, New Hampshire, and opened a gift shop. During her years in Laconia, she owned two gift shops, managed a Hallmark store at the Belknap Mall, worked for Laconia Savings Bank, and Lakes Region Floral Studio.
Nell was the last of her family line, but she created a family of her own friends through the years. She leaves three "adopted" nephews, Carl and his wife, Patty Moulton, and their children, Cara and Dylan of Saco, ME, Kasey Moulton of Somerville, MA, and Rockwell Moulton, and his wife Giselle, and their children, Tzuria and Naphtali, of Seattle, WA. She also leaves behind her many dear friends who enriched her life. Nell was predeceased by her brother, William Brown, but is survived by William’s wife, Joan Brown, their son, Michael Brown, and their daughter, Lynne Spears.
In her later years, Nell enjoyed knitting, reading, gardening, feeding the birds, riding her scooter in the summer, and her small dogs Leo and Daisy. She laughed heartily, cared deeply, and relaxed to classical music. She also dearly missed those friends to her who had gone before. She planted many trees in memory of friends hoping to improve the air and landscape. She loved the lakes and mountains and the winter snow.
A Luncheon Celebration of Nell’s life will be scheduled in mid-July so that friends and relatives living away can also attend. The date, time and place will be posted on the online memorial pages as soon as arrangements have been made.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
