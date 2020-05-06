BELMONT — Neil W. Dyke Sr., 62, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his wife by his side, Sunday, May 3, 2020, after a 15 year long battle with Huntington's Disease.
He was born on August 1, 1957, in Danvers, Massachusetts, to James and Doris (Midgeley) Dyke. Neil grew up in Danvers, Massachusetts and spent his summers on Silver Lake in Belmont, NH, where he met his future wife at only 14 years old. After high school, they married and settled in Belmont to start their family.
Neil drove trucks for Jordan's Meats, moved on to Dutile Oil Company, and then ended up working for J.J. Morin Plumbing and Heating, where he spent 20 plus years, 10 of which were on the road selling wholesale plumbing and heating supplies. He retired in 2006 after being diagnosed with Huntington's Disease. In October of 2014, Neil moved into Rose Meadow Farm, a long term care facility in New Boston, NH, where he received exceptional care and support for the last five and a half years.
Neil loved NASCAR, camping, snowmobiling, being on the lake, boating, restoring old muscle cars with his boys and supporting his daughter’s passion for horses from a young age. One of his biggest enjoyments was taking off on impromptu road trips with his wife with no destination in mind. He adored his four granddaughters and was beyond proud of all of their accomplishments and was always supportive, caring and loving.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 45 years, Diane (Drouin) Dyke; a daughter Heather Irving and her husband Ryan; his sons, Neil W. Dyke Jr. and his partner Cheri Snow, and his son Joshua Dyke; his four granddaughters, Allison Dyke, Julia Dyke, Paige Irving and Ella Irving; his mother Doris Dyke; his brother Gary Dyke and his wife Debra; his brother in law David Brown and sister in law Pamela Dyke; his brother in laws, John Drouin Jr. and his wife Lisa, Richard Drouin and his wife Cindy, Raymond Drouin and his wife Karen, Wayne Drouin and his wife Carol and David Drouin and his wife Kim; in addition to many nieces and nephews. Neil is predeceased by his father James Dyke, his mother and father-in-law John Sr. and Katherine Drouin, his brother James Dyke, his sister Carolyn Brown, and his nieces Jennifer Dyke and Stephanie Rose.
Due to COVID-19 services will be private. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers in Neil's memory, donations can be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at http://hdsa.org/get-involved/tribute-memorial-donations/
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.