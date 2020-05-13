GILFORD — Natalie J. Wermers, 83, previously of Gilford, passed away peacefully in her home in Annapolis, Maryland on May 1, 2020.
She was married to the late Arthur J. Wermers for 53 years.
Born in Methuen, Massachusetts on February 9, 1937, Natalie was the daughter of the late Roland and Ethel (Connor) Bowie. She was a 1954 graduate of the Tenney High School in Methuen. Natalie worked at the Greater Lawrence Technical School (GLTS) for 33 years as the executive secretary to the superintendent where she also managed the front office. In her leisure time she enjoyed camping and boating in New Hampshire and Maine and spent many summers at Lake Winnipesaukee.
Upon her retirement in 2001, Natalie and her husband moved to their second home in Gilford, NH. Together they loved living in their woodland habitat tending to their handmade bird feeders and gardens. In 2012 she moved to Annapolis to be close to her daughter. She enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends. In Gilford she was active in the Gilford Community Church.
Natalie is survived by her daughter Marsha and her husband David Malkin of Annapolis, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Natalie’s memory may be made to either the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Rd., Gilford, NH 03249 or the GLTS Scholarship Fund and mailed to GLTS, 57 River Road, Andover, MA 01810. Please note “In memory of Natalie Wermers” on the check.
