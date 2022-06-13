Natalie Bacon, 57

LACONIA — Natalie Walker Bacon, 57, of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the VNA Hospice Home in Concord surrounded by her tribe of loved ones.
Natalie was born in Laconia on April 8, 1965, the fifth child of Earle and Marguerite (Gilbert) Walker. She was raised in Laconia and graduated from Laconia High School. Natalie was employed by the State of NH, Department of Health and Human Services for many years.
Natalie was a kind and giving spirit making sure that those around her were well taken care of, extending beyond her family and into the community. She graciously made purchases throughout the year and donated these items to the Isaiah House. She loved Christmas and making people happy. She spent countless hours as an enthusiastic volunteer for many programs such as the Christmas Santa Fund, Pubmania at Patrick’s Pub, Coats for Kids, Saint Vincent dePaul Food Pantry and Christmas Fund, and the Giving Tree at local churches and businesses. On weekends you would find Natalie volunteering at Bingo for Holy Trinity School. She also spent much of her time at Sally’s School of Dance during dance practice, dress rehearsals and recitals for 15 years while her daughter and niece danced.
Natalie enjoyed spending time with her family; her daughter Angela and her beloved Tea Cup Chihuahua, Lulu. Cooking was a passion! Everyone enjoyed her chocolate chip and peanut butter and jelly cookies! Soup????
Natalie is survived by her daughter, Angela DelaBruere and husband Isaac of Vermont, sisters; Cheryl Walker of Arizona, Janice Walker of Laconia, Judy Johnson of Connecticut; brother, Earle Walker Jr. (Danny) of Belmont and wife Kelley, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Natalie was predeceased by her parents Earle and Marguerite Walker.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Natalie’s name to the local charity of one’s choice.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
