Nancy Caroline (Musto) Galli, 87, formerly of White Oak Road, Barnstead, NH, died peacefully on December 5, 2020 at the NH Veterans Home in Tilton, NH after a period of declining health.
Nancy was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on April 24, 1933, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Mills) Schwoyer, both deceased. She lived in Malden, MA and Woburn, MA for many years and then moved to Barnstead, NH in 1980 and worked part-time off and on for years. She enjoyed sewing and made many quilts for the family members.
She was predeceased by two husbands, Richard B. Musto Sr. (1988) and Vincent M. Galli (2016), a son Thomas B. Musto, and siblings Jane Weil, Carl Schwoyer and Virginia Schwoyer.
Nancy is survived by her children and step-children: son, Paul R. Musto Sr., Tewksbury, MA; daughter, Debra DeCroteau and her husband Michael of Stoneham, MA; daughter, Theresa Sabbia and her husband Philip of Barnstead, NH; son, Richard B. Musto Jr. of South Paris, Maine; step-daughter, Diana Chapdelaine and her husband William of Winthrop, MA; step-daughter, Carol Galli of Malden, MA; and step-daughter, Cheryl Marazzi of Malden, MA. She is also survived by her brother Francis (Ed) Schwoyer of Trumbauersville, PA and sister Paula (Patty) Smith of Allentown, PA, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the NH Veterans Home for their care and compassion for Nancy.
There are no calling hours. Graveside burial will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at 12 noon, at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Stage Road, Gilmanton Iron Works, NH.
The Waters Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
