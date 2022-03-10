LACONIA — Millard Smith, 99, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2022 at Taylor Community in Laconia.
He was born on March 1, 1923 in Laconia, son to the late Hollis and Althea (Lyford) Smith.
A veteran of World War II, Millard served in the United States Navy as a P.T. boat crewman. After returning from service, he was employed by Johns-Manville and Quin-T Corporation in Tilton, and remained in Laconia after his retirement. He was married for 61 years to his wife, Mary Keaveney, from Manchester.
Millard enjoyed his family and friends, and his sense of humor was ever present. He loved to socialize and even learned to square dance. He enjoyed playing golf at the Lakeview and Pheasant Ridge Country Clubs as well as on Cape Cod, and participated in numerous leagues. Millard was an avid downhill skier and spent many days and weekends at Gunstock Ski Resort in Gilford. After retiring, Millard and his wife enjoyed vacationing at Crescent Beach, FL, as well as traveling abroad and cross country.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy of Syracuse, NY; son, Kevin of Harrisburg, PA; sister, Marguerite Campbell Murphy of St. Augustine, FL; granddaughters, Janice Smith of Hillsborough, NC, and Cheryl Rickert (Andrew) of Washington Crossing, PA; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Joshua Rickert of Washington Crossing, PA; and 10 nieces and nephews. Millard was predeceased by his wife, his parents, and his brother, Malcolm.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date with military honors, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggest donations in Millard’s memory be made to Clear Path for Veterans New England, 84 Antietam Street, Devens, MA, 01434, or online at https://www.clearpathne.org/.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
