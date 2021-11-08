WORCESTER, Mass. — Michele Lee Cleveland, 48, of Worcester, MA, formerly of Ashland, MA, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Born in Natick, she was the daughter of Robert and Susan (Frye) Cleveland. Michele was a graduate of Ashland High School Class of 1992 and worked in data entry for AccuStar Labs of Haverhill, MA.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two children, Jonathan and Christina Hitt, both of Worcester; one brother, Bobby Cleveland and his wife Kristina of Laconia, NH, and their children, Rodney, Samantha, and Jonathan.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., Ashland, MA. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Donations in Michele’s name may be made to Willy’s Kitty Angels Rescue, P.O. Box 246, Northbridge, MA 01534; www.mataresefuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.