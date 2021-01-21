On January 19th, 2021, Michael “Solar” Wayne Goss, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side, at the age of 67.
Mike was born February 26th, 1953 in Franklin, NH to Jennie Virgin and Sherwood Goss. He grew up in Tilton, NH and graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School in 1971. He had a variety of careers throughout his life, crewing a tugboat based in Florida, working with children at Spaulding Youth Center, and mastering the drywall trade. He then found his true passion as a volunteer with the Winnisquam Fire Department. He finished his long career as a paramedic and Captain at The Bristol Fire Department until he retired.
Mike is survived by his wife, Julie Goss; his brother, Jim Goss; four children, Justin Goss, Jenna Goss, Benjamin Goss, Deborah Petruzzi; his grandchildren, Olivia Bullock, Eoin Bullock; and his stepchildren, Noah Merrill and Caleb Merrill.
Mike had a strong passion for all things motorcycle related, music, soccer, and the seacoast. Legend has it, he was one of the first snowboarders on Loon Mountain in Lincoln, NH, pretty radical. He was truly a great person, always willing to lend a hand and help those who needed it most. Selfless in his actions, he made a huge impact on everyone around him. As a devoted public servant, he truly understood the need to help others in times of distress.
He will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to either Newfound Area Nursing Association (NANA) or the Bristol Fire Company. (NANA: 214 Lake St, Bristol, NH 03222, Bristol Fire Company: 85 Lake St, Bristol, NH 03222)
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting Mike's family.
