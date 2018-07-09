CANTERBURY — Michael David Lima, 47, and his dog, Clutch, both died
as a result of a motor vehicle accident in which he was a passenger on Wednesday,
July 4, 2018.
Michael was born on Aug. 5, 1970, in Attleboro, Massachusetts, the son of
Dennis R. and Beatrice (Gonsalves) Lima. He graduated from Seekonk (Massachusetts) High
School in 1988 and, in 1994 received a bachelor of education degree from Fitchburg (Massachusetts) State College. He also served in the Massachusetts National Guard. After graduation, Michael taught in a number of schools, including Framingham (Massachusetts) Junior High School, Seekonk (Massachusetts) Middle School, Joseph Case Junior High School, Swansea, Massachusetts, Newfound Memorial Middle School, Bristol, New Hampshire, and Gilford High School.
Michael is survived by his mother, Beatrice Lima, of Rehoboth, Massachusetts; his daughter,
Chelsea Virginia Lima, of Boston, Massachusetts; a son, Brett Michael Lima, and daughter
Madison Kelley Lima of Canterbury; mother of his three children, Katie
Lima, also of Canterbury; two brothers, Dennis R. Lima Jr. and his wife,
Candice, of Swansea, Massachusetts, and Jose Medina and his wife, Dalia, of Rumford, Rhode Island; two sisters, Lori-Ann Lima and her husband, Chris, of Portland, Oregon, and Suzanne
Pickford and her husband, Steven, of Rehoboth, Massachusetts; as well as several nephews,
nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Dennis R. Lima Sr. of Swansea, Massachusetts.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, July 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Seekonk, Massachusetts, at 11 a.m. The family will be receiving family and friends starting at 10:30 a.m.
A Private Family Burial will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence, Rhode Island.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Michael Lima Children Fund, for his three children, c/o Meredith Village Savings Bank, 379 So. Main St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164
Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.