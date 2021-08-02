FRANKLIN — Michael F. Cheney, 72, a resident of Franklin since 1979, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Concord Hospital after a long illness. Michael was born on July 11, 1948 in Rochester, the son of the late Harland J. Cheney and Patricia S. (Hadden) Cunningham.
He was a graduate of Dover High School, class of 1968 and earned his Associates degree from Miami Dade College. Mike then went on to graduate from the NH Police Academy and began his law enforcement career in Rollinsford and Somersworth before joining the Franklin Police Department. He was a member of the Franklin Police Department from 1979 to 1994, retiring with the rank of Sergeant. Upon retirement as a police officer, he continued to work at Tilton Ford as a salesman.
Mike was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fly fish and often tied his own flies which he took great pride in. Mike also enjoyed spending time deer hunting and bird hunting with his dogs in the woods and fields of New Hampshire and Maine.
His family includes his two daughters, Marcia L. Vitale and her husband David of Manchester and Meredith L. Mottram of Tustin, CA; his son, Matthew L. Cheney and his wife Cassandra of Boscawen and their two children, Miles Landon and Madison Leigh. He is also survived by his two sisters, Valerie Dupuis of Winter Haven, FL and Margaret Leavitt of Simpsonville, SC; and his three brothers, Lon Cheney of Bluffton, SC, James Cheney of Dixon, MO and Glen Cheney of Englewood, FL. He was also the long term companion of Jeanne H. Haney of Franklin, NH
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road in Tilton. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A private burial will be held in the New Town Cemetery, 8 Gen. Sullivan Way in Rollinsford at a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of Mike, may be made to Franklin Police Relief Association 5 Hancock Terrace, Franklin NH 03235
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.