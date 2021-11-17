Michael B. Hayes, 81

LACONIA — Michael “Mike” B. Hayes, 81, of Summer Street, died on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Concord Hospital – Laconia.
Mike was born September 10, 1940 in Laconia, the son of the late Leon and Arline (Bennett) Hayes. He attended school in Laconia and spent his career as an automotive mechanic/tire specialist, most recently at Irwin Motors in Laconia.
Michael is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judith (Ryerson) Hayes; his son, Donald Hayes; his daughter, Darlene Hayes; his sister-in-laws, JoAnna Cote, Debra Carbary, and Donna Theriault. Also, he leaves many nieces and nephews, and his beloved kitties, Tuffy and Angel. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Douglas Hayes; and his sister, Patrice Towle.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in his name to the Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.
A private family burial will be held at Mt. Hayes Cemetery in Gorham, NH
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St. Laconia NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkonsonbeane.com.
