PORTSMITH — Maxine L. Morse passed away comfortably in her sleep Sunday evening, August 23, 2020, at Edgewood Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Maxine was born June 9, 1924, in Manchester, New Hampshire, the daughter of Morris Katz and Ethel (Lawrence) Katz.
Maxine was predeceased by her first husband, Harold H. Goodman, and by her second husband, Richard A. Morse.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Kiendl and her husband Sheman; son, Morris Goodman and his partner, Pamela; daughter, Jane Goodman and her husband, Donald Giuliano and Ellen Goodman and her husband, Greg Bolosky. She is also survived by her brother, Samual Katz; and grandchildren, Jesse Kiendl, Kate Fox, Daniel Goodman, Jeffrey Goodman, Dylan Schmeelk, Ezrah Schmeelk, Maggie Schmeelk, Andrew Rauch, Dylan Rauch; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in Maxine's name to: Friends Forever International, Morgan Way, Durham, NH 03824, ff.international, Richard & Maxine Endowment Fund, shakers.org/join-support/make-a-gift; or Richard A. Morse Scholarship Fund, foundation.unh.edu.
For online condolences, visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel.
