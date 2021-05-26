GILFORD — Maurice 'Norm' Norman Cote, 87, of Old Lakeshore Road, went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Norm was born on May 11, 1934, in Laconia, the son of Maurice and Rose Ann (Chabot) Cote.
He worked as a yard foreman for Boulia-Gorrell Lumber Company for a number of years. He spent his free time caring for his dear wife. Norm always took on projects, whether that was helping others or woodworking.
Norm is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Catherine (Hinshaw) Cote; his daughters, Susan Cote-Ennabe of Laconia, Debbie Cote-Cook, and her husband Michael of OK, Loretta Estes of Laconia, and Dottie Trask of Lakeport; his sons, Dan Dutton of Hooksett, Bill Dutton, and his wife Cathy, of Belmont, and Douglas Dutton, of OK; his brothers, Raymond Cote and his wife Susan, of Shrewsbury, MA, and William Cote and his wife Lucille of Vero Beach, FL; his sister, Lorraine Good of Pembroke; and a sister-in-law, Gweneth Cote, of Falls Church, VA. and his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Norm is predeceased by his daughters, Beth Fitts and Lorna Cote Blouin; his sons, Scott Cote, David Dutton, and Donald Dutton; his brothers, Victor Cote and Raymond Cote; sister-in-law, Ann Cote; niece, Lynn Cote Blouin; and nephew, Christopher Cote.
There will be no services.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S. River Road #210, Bedford, NH, 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.