Maurice J. Goyette, 87

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Maurice Joseph Goyette, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Indigo Manor in Daytona Beach, FL. He was born in Laconia, NH, on August 16, 1934, the second child of Leonide and Horace Goyette.
Maurice was predeceased by his parents, Leonide Dulac Goyette and Horace Goyette; his sister, Rita Goyette; and his grandparents, Horace Goyette, Sr., and Maria and Odilon Dulac.
He graduated from Laconia High School in 1953. After graduation, Maurice became a member of the 197th Anti-Aircraft Division of the local National Guard Unit. Maurice was employed at Carpenter and Patterson Corp. and also Scott and Williams Inc. for many years. He served as President of Local 4524 of the Steelworker’s Union for several terms. He was later employed by the United Steelworker’s Organization as an International Auditor. He was a firm believer in participating in both local and national politics and was elected to the New Hampshire State Legislature serving two terms.
Maurice is survived by his wife, Gisele Goyette of Daytona Beach Shores FL; his brother, Leo R. Goyette and wife Claudia of Lakeport, NH; his maternal aunt Rena Fitts of Gilford, NH; his ex-wife Etta May Wheeler of Laconia, NH; sons Joseph Goyette and wife Faith of Edgewater, FL, and Paul Goyette and wife Suzanne of Bedford, NH; daughter Cheryl Baer and husband John of Laconia, NH; four granddaughters, Stephanie Bates and husband Ryan of Lunenburg, MA, Jessica Warman, of Pittsfield NH, Angela Linteau of Laconia, NH, and Grace Goyette of Bedford, NH; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nationalcremation.com/locations/oviedo for the Goyette family.
