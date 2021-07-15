CAMPTON — Matthew William Willette of Campton, NH, passed away at home on July 9, 2021, at a young age of 59, due to complications of diabetes. His loving wife Michelle L. Willette was by his side.
He is survived by his son, Matthew R. Willette and his girlfriend Michelle Fisher of Alexandria, NH; his granddaughter, Eliza Marie Willette and daughter Virginia Willette of Campton, NH; his mother, Claudia Willette; and sister-in-law, Donna McMahon of Ashland, NH; and his mother-in-law, Betty Moore of Campton, NH.
Matt had many enjoyments in his life. He loved riding his motorcycle, fishing, hunting and grilling. He loved spending as much time as he could with his family.
He is predeceased by his father David Willette, sister Marie Dame, and brother Robert McMahon.
He is also survived by many other family members, friends and loved ones. Some people may know him as “Big Daddy.”
There will be no services.
If you want to send a sympathy card, please address it to Michelle Willette, PO Box 197, Campton, NH 03223.
