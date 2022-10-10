Mary Lou Stein, 93

FRANKLIN — Mary Lou (Taylor) Stein, 93, a resident of Franklin, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 following a period of failing health.

Mary Lou was born in Peacock Valley, South Weare, on November 18, 1928. Later in life she adopted the name “Valley Girl.” She was the daughter of the late Robert Taylor and Rose (Grant) Taylor and was a graduate of Weare High School, class of 1946. She met the love of her life, Benjamin Stein Jr. in 1948 and after a whirlwind romance and engagement they were wed on September 17, 1949.

