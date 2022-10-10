Mary Lou Stein, 93

FRANKLIN — Mary Lou (Taylor) Stein, 93, a resident of Franklin, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 following a period of failing health.
Mary Lou was born in Peacock Valley, South Weare, on November 18, 1928. Later in life she adopted the name “Valley Girl.” She was the daughter of the late Robert Taylor and Rose (Grant) Taylor and was a graduate of Weare High School, class of 1946. She met the love of her life, Benjamin Stein Jr. in 1948 and after a whirlwind romance and engagement they were wed on September 17, 1949.
Mary Lou was a resident of Franklin most of her life and recently of Golden Crest Wellness Resort. After being a stay-at-home Mom, she worked as an assistant librarian for over 30 years at the Franklin Public Library and helped many residents with searches for various information (no Google then!). October 29, 1993 was declared “Mary Lou Stein Day” by the City of Franklin.
She was a founding member of the Franklin Targeteers. Among her favorite pastimes were competing in “Turkey Shoots,” feeding and watching wild birds, and driving around town in her bright red Thunderbird convertible. Although her husband Ben was the sharpshooter in the family, she held her own with many trophies over the years and was sometimes referred to as “Annie Oakley.”
Her family includes, daughters Janice Jurta and husband Wayne of Tilton and Marcia Berube and husband Charlie of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; two grandchildren, Eric Jurta and wife Kiley of Centennial, Colorado and Sarah Jurta and husband Philippe Montillier of Concord; three great-grandchildren, Marshall and Elise Montillier of Concord; and Burke Jurta of Centennial, Colorado; brother, Leon Taylor and wife Nancy, of Weare; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Benjamin; her sister, Pauline Richards; and brother-in-law “Jiggy.”
Calling hours will be 2-4 pm on Sunday, October 16 at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road in Tilton.
Burial will be held Monday, October 17 at 11:30 a.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 D. W. Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Golden Crest Senior Wellness Resort, 29 Baldwin Street, Franklin, NH; the New Hampshire Audubon, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301: www.nhaudubon.org/donate/other-wavs-to- give/memorial-gift or to the Franklin Public Library, 310 Central Street, Franklin, NH 03235.
