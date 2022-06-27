MEREDITH — The family of Marlene W. Sorell, 70, of Meredith, would like to announce with heavy hearts of her passing to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Concord hospital Laconia, after a brief illness.
Born on September 30, 1951 in Wolfeboro, she was the daughter of Lawrence (Red) Warner Sr., and Marlene (Teannie) Hodgden Porter.
Marlene is predeceased by a sister, Laurie Ann Porter from Moultonborough; also many aunts and uncles and cousins.
Marlene is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ames O. Sorell Jr. of Meredith; her son, Ames O. Sorell III and his wife Kim, and their children Savannah and Micayla, all of Meredith; her son, David A. Sorell of Meredith and his 3 children, Christian Sorell, Airel and her husband Zach Mason and their two children, Opal and Sylis; his daughter, Dakota, and her husband, Ouellette and their two children Dillion and Bennett, all of Plymouth; her son, Robert L. Sorell and his children, Kyle Sorell and Michael Bush, both of Tennessee; daughters, Aubrey, Madeline, Autumn, Sarah, all from Washington State; a brother, Lawrence (Bum) Warner Porter Jr. and his wife DeeAnn (LaBlanc) Porter, and their children Elyse Isabelle and her husband RJ, her sister, Erica Porter all of Moultonborough; niece, Kimberlyn Porter Davis and her husband Donnie of Meredith; and many other nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Oakland Cemetery Association, 18 Wontonda Lane, Meredith, NH. 03253.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the family. For more information, go to; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
