ALTON BAY — Mark Dotter, 72, died suddenly on September 20, 2022, at his home in Alton Bay.
He was born on Long Island in New York in 1949 and his family moved to Maine. He graduated from high school in Springvale, Maine, attended Boston University for a bachelor’s degree, The University of Southern Maine for a master’s degree in Counseling, and Union Institute and Universities for a Ph.D. in Transpersonal Psychology. He was also a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor in New Hampshire. Most of his professional career was spent working as a Crisis Counselor and School Psychologist for the Winnisquam School District and Laconia School District. He also taught as an adjunct professor in Human Services at Springfield College School of Human Services in Manchester and at NHTI-Concord’s Community College. Students routinely commented on how respectful and caring he was with each person, modeling those qualities and the ability to listen well.
Mark is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Katty, and they loved each other dearly, joining together in many laughs for numerous things over the years.
He loved living at the lake and walking in the woods around Alton Bay with his dogs (particularly Jake). He and Katty had many cats and dogs over the years, from his cat Nickle (whom he brought to the marriage), to his BFF Jake, to Oakley, his best bud. Mark loved rock and roll music and played the electric guitar in bands through many years. In particular, he loved playing with Bruce Millard and the Smith Brothers in Maine. He was also an avid collector of vintage electric guitars.
A major love and joy in Mark’s life was following his spiritual teacher, Prem Rawat. He believed that his commitment meditation and listening with an open heart to his teacher saved his life and brought him ongoing peace.
There will not be a funeral service, but a celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks.
In lieu of flowers, people are asked to do something kind for others with Mark in your heart or donate to Assistance Canine Training Services at P.O. Box 52, North Conway, NH 03860, or to the Prem Rawat Foundation, at https://tprf.org. Both are non-profit organizations.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.