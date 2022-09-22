Mark Dotter, 72

Mark Dotter, 72

ALTON BAY — Mark Dotter, 72, died suddenly on September 20, 2022, at his home in Alton Bay.

He was born on Long Island in New York in 1949 and his family moved to Maine. He graduated from high school in Springvale, Maine, attended Boston University for a bachelor’s degree, The University of Southern Maine for a master’s degree in Counseling, and Union Institute and Universities for a Ph.D. in Transpersonal Psychology. He was also a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor in New Hampshire. Most of his professional career was spent working as a Crisis Counselor and School Psychologist for the Winnisquam School District and Laconia School District. He also taught as an adjunct professor in Human Services at Springfield College School of Human Services in Manchester and at NHTI-Concord’s Community College. Students routinely commented on how respectful and caring he was with each person, modeling those qualities and the ability to listen well.

