BELMONT — Marjorie J. Mudgett-Goodine, 67, a resident of Belmont for the past seven years, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Marjorie was born on September 1, 1953 in Sandwich the daughter of the late Robert Eugene and Thelma Mae (Walters) Mudgett. She was employed as a customer service representative for MetroCast Communications until her retirement in 2015.
She enjoyed music, people, and writing poems. Marjorie could light up a room with her beautiful smile. She was truly a kind soul, with a heart of gold. She was one of the good ones.
She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Faye Mudgett Norcross; and her brother, Eugene R. Mudgett. Her family includes, her daughter, Chelsey Rose Goodine; her son, Jeremiah D. Goodine; her two grandchildren, Emylia Jean Goodine and Ryder Joseph Goodine; and her fiance, William Deware. She is also survived by her step-daughter, Amy Goodine Estavez; two step-sons, Jay Goodine and Adam Goodine; her sister, Marilyn Mudgett Wiggin; and many nieces and nephews.
According to her wishes there will be no visiting hours held. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, August 29th 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at the Tilton Senior Center. The address for this location is 11 Grange Rd, Tilton NH.
Memorial donations in memory of Marjorie, may be offered to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.