Marilyn J. Wiggin, 88

LACONIA — Marilyn Jean (Mudgett) Wiggin, 88, died at the Belknap County Nursing Home Feb. 27, after a period of declining health.
Marilyn was born on March 13, 1934, in Wolfeboro, to Robert and Thelma Mudgett. As a young child, her family resided in Rye, during World War II, while her father worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Following the war, the family settled in Sandwich, where Marilyn attended local schools, graduating from the Quimby School in 1952. She graduated from Westbrook College in Maine in 1954 with a degree in business. That same year she married Harold Wiggin of Tamworth. They moved to Bristol in 1963 and in 1968 they moved to South Alexandria, to the home where they would live until Harold’s death in 2018.
Marilyn was the office manager at the former Bristol Medical Center, working for several different family practitioners. She also managed the office of the Newfound Area Nursing Association for over 15 years and served on its board of directors. She was very active in the Bristol Federated Church. Her favorite pastime was singing in the church choir. Marilyn loved music and she was a voracious reader of books, mostly fictional romance novels.
Following their retirements, Marilyn and Harold spent many summers at their camp on West Pond in Parsonsfield, Maine. It was the site of many happy gatherings of family and friends. They also spent time traveling with friends across the country in an RV, visiting many favorite sites including Alaska.
Marilyn suffered a debilitating stroke in 2003 but being a hardy Yankee, she survived. Harold took good care of her for many years until his health also declined.
Marilyn is predeceased by her parents; by her husband of 64 years Harold; by her brother, Eugene Mudgett; sisters, Faye Norcross and Marjorie Goodine. She was the oldest of the four siblings.
She is survived by her son, Craig Wiggin and wife Nancy of Meredith; daughter, Terri Wiggin-Glines and husband Roger; grandson, Corey Wiggin of Meredith; granddaughter, Casey Wiggin of Washington, D.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Belknap County Nursing home for their good care of Marilyn for the past four years.
Per Marilyn’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside memorial service will be held at the Chocorua Village Cemetery in the spring.
Lord’s Funeral Home in Center Ossipee and Wolfeboro is assisting the family with arrangements. If you wish to express a condolence or leave a memory, visit lordfuneralhome.com.
