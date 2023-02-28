Marilyn J. Wiggin, 88

Marilyn J. Wiggin, 88

LACONIA — Marilyn Jean (Mudgett) Wiggin, 88, died at the Belknap County Nursing Home Feb. 27, after a period of declining health.

Marilyn was born on March 13, 1934, in Wolfeboro, to Robert and Thelma Mudgett. As a young child, her family resided in Rye, during World War II, while her father worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Following the war, the family settled in Sandwich, where Marilyn attended local schools, graduating from the Quimby School in 1952. She graduated from Westbrook College in Maine in 1954 with a degree in business. That same year she married Harold Wiggin of Tamworth. They moved to Bristol in 1963 and in 1968 they moved to South Alexandria, to the home where they would live until Harold’s death in 2018.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.