HOLDERNESS — Margarete Elisabeth Vornberger, née Reinelt, 85, passed away suddenly at her home in Holderness, NH on June 20, 2020. The daughter of Anton and Margarete Reinelt, Margarete was born in Reichenberg SU (prewar Czechoslovakia) in 1934. After a tumultuous wartime childhood, she and her parents settled in Bad Homburg, Germany. It was there that she was trained as a professional seamstress. While at a costume dance, she met her future husband Karl.
Following their engagement, filled with motorcycle adventures throughout Europe, they married in the USA in 1956. Originally, they planned to stay just two years, however life was very good for their growing family, so they never returned to Germany. Margarete had her hands full raising four daughters and thankfully her sense of humor kept her sane. It was important for her to be home for her children when they were not in school, so she chose to work limited hours in order to contribute to their education.
Margarete’s priority was always her family, and her life was centered around the things they did together. Her many interests included tending her beautiful gardens of all seasons, avidly reading different genres, watching Rick Steves travel show and Law & Order, and cooking from scratch the many foods of her homeland Germany. She was a dedicated fan of Formula One racing, knowing all the teams and their drivers, as well as the many teams of Bundesliga Soccer. She and her family biked, hiked, skied, and explored extensively. Margarete was unusually creative with talents that included painting, sewing, handiwork, scrapbooking, and creating stained glass panels.
Her love of children reached beyond her own family to include those of neighbors and friends. No matter who she befriended, it gave her such pleasure to be able to surprise them with a little gift, always tied with a curly ribbon. Everyone who visited her home never left hungry.
She leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Karl, daughters Virginia Robertson and her husband Steve Reoch of FL, Patricia Vornberger of MD, Jennifer Clancy, her husband Tom and their son Zachary of MA, her son-in-law Robert Arata, grandsons Stephen Arata and Evan Woss of NH. She is predeceased by her daughter Christine Arata and her grandson Erik Woss.
Graveside service will be at 10 am on Saturday, June 27th at Trinity Churchyard Cemetery, 926 NH Rte. 175, Holderness, NH 03245. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Trinity Churchyard Cemetery Association (please write Restoration Project in the memo line) and mail to Pete Barnum, 113 Chaddarin Lane, Plymouth, NH 03264.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.