GILFORD — Lucille D. Riopel passed away peacefully on August 10, 2021, due to complications from Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy. She was 81 years old.
Lucille was the only child of Eugene Laflamme and Germaine (Boucher) Laflamme. She was raised in Suncook, NH, and resided there for 67 years. She moved to Hooksett, NH, for 12 years and spent the last few years in Gilford, NH.
Lu met her future husband, Bernard Roger Riopel, in first grade. She sat two rows ahead of him in class. They graduated from Pembroke Academy together in 1957 and married in 1959. They were married for 57 years until Bernie's death in 2016. They had two children, Michael and Doreen. Bernie and Lu enjoyed many years of camping and boating with their family and friends. In their later years, they traveled with their motor home and were active members of the Manchester Blazers Camping group. Lu especially enjoyed her second home in Punta Gorda, FL.
Lu was employed by Anchor Electric for 36 years. She was the executive secretary to the president of the company. Everyone that knew Lu knew that company could not run without her. After they closed their Manchester, NH, location, she went to work for Crowley Foods in Concord, NH, for seven years until her retirement.
Lu leaves behind her son, Michael Riopel and his fiance Cindy Gilbert, and her daughter Doreen deRochemont and husband Dave; five grandchildren, Jennifer Samson, Ashley Riopel, Cameron Meservey, Troy Meservey and Alexis Meservey; one great-grandson, Andrew Riopel.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 20th at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. A private family burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, WEB PO Box 97075, Washington, DC 20090-7075.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com
