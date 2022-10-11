BELMONT — Lorraine Gugger, 87, of Durrell Mountain Road, passed away at her home, on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
Lorraine was born on August 27, 1935, in Englewood, New Jersey, the daughter of Walter Larsen Sr. and Ruth (Bruce) Larsen.
She was a tough but loving mother, and a loving and faithful wife to her husband of 40 years, Richard Gugger. She was very analytical and loved solving problems for everyone. Lorraine was a big NASCAR fan, especially loving #24, Jeff Gordon. She enjoyed playing cards and reading books (she was a murder mystery freak) and playing the slots at Foxwoods. She even learned sign language at the age of 55 so she could communicate with her deaf grandson.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Jim Gugger and his wife Jamie, Sue Noyes and her husband Dan; her grandchildren, Eric Gugger, Brian Gugger and his wife Winnie and their daughter, Gigi. In addition to her parents, Lorraine is predeceased by her husband, Richard Gugger and her brother, Walter Larsen Jr.
A Calling Hour will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p..m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home,164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.