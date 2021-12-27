Lorraine D. Holt, 72

HILL — It is with great sadness that the family of Lorraine Judd Holt, 72, of Hill, NH, announce her passing. She left this world in the early hours of December 23, 2021, with her loving husband of 33 years holding her hand, reminiscing of good times.
She was predeceased by sisters Judy and Ellen, Mother Mary, and Father Wallace.
She is survived by her husband Ron Holt; brothers Martin and Raymond; sisters Dorothy, Kim, and Margret; her children include Judy of Epsom, NH, Lorraine of CO, Shane of NC, Clayton of Bartlett, NH, Angela of Conway, and Vicki of Conway; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two nieces, two nephews, four great-nieces and nephews; and countless cousins and extended family and friends whose lives she's warmed and touched.
Beginning her life in Bartlett, NH, where she often recalled having to be back across the tracks by when the afternoon whistle blew. After her family moved to Hill, NH, she would be sent to the store during school to fetch Canada mints for her teacher, and remembered going swimming with her brothers and sisters while her father listened to Red Sox games on the radio. In her young years she played outside at the local sand pit making roads for toy cars and hunting for garnets.
Losing her mother Mary Judd (Ainsworth) when she was only 14, she had to grow up quickly and learned cooking for others from both of her grandmothers Judd and Ainsworth. She married at 16 and later started her family with daughter Judy named after her oldest sister who predeceased her when Lorraine was 13-years-old.
She was always in the kitchen baking someone's favorite treat and selflessly giving the most thoughtful and handmade gifts. Some may remember the fondness she had for painting, collecting cookbooks, and of course “The Wizard of Oz.” She even had a chance to meet one of the actors who played a Munchkin in the original film. She'd crochet for hours and give bags of mittens, hats, afghans and clothes to family, churches, charities, schools, and veterans without ever wanting recognition. Children warmed her heart and she made sure by her own hands that they were warm too. She had an adventurous side and wasn't afraid to move to new locations and set up warm, welcome homes in Maine, Colorado, and New Hampshire. Most recently she was excited to live in and restore her dear Aunt Hilda's house in Hill, NH, where she spent time as a child and made many memories within.
Most precious to her was spending time with her family, hosting large holiday gatherings and attending reunions while seeing and catching up with loved ones. She will be missed terribly by each and every one of them. In her honor it is requested to consider spending time and connecting with family at every opportunity, in her words "Tomorrow is not promised," make the phone call, write that letter and forgive quickly.
The family will plan a gathering and celebration of Lorraine’s life at the Fryeburg cemetery in the summer of 2022.
