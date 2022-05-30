FRANKLIN — Lionell H. Racicot, 92, of Franklin, died at Concord Hospital on May 22, 2022.
He was born in East Berkshire, VT on March 21, 1930 the son of Azarie and Emelda (Patnaude) Racicot. He was raised on the family farm in North Troy, VT moving to NH in 1960.
Mr. Racicot moved to Franklin in 1970.
Several years ago, he worked construction in the Boston area and lastly worked for Hendrix Wire & Cable in Milford prior to retirement.
Lionel enjoyed the outdoors especially family barbecues. Lionel enjoyed studying the bible and his quite lake life in Franklin.
He wintered in Lake Wales, FL and enjoyed watching wildlife and spending time with his longtime friends.
Family members include a brother, John Racicot of Milford; his children, Melissa Hopkins and husband Ed of Wilton, Mary Duclos of Franklin, Ronald Racicot and wife Loreen of Milford, and Linda Bishop and husband Phil of Mont Vernon; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin. A visitation will be held from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Andover.
For an online guestbook please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
