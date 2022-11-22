Linda L. Crabtree, 80

MOULTONBOROUGH — Linda Lee Crabtree, 80, of Moultonborough, passed away peacefully with her immediate family by her side on November 16, 2022, following a long battle with Parkinson’s and a recent stroke. She had incredible strength and perseverance over the years and the family wishes to thank all those who helped her in the community and health services.
Born on January 11, 1942, in Atlanta, Georgia, Linda spent her early years in Natick, Massachusetts, with her father, B. Clay Lee, her mother, Mina Lee, and her brother, Benjamin Lee, who passed away as a teenager. Linda attended Natick High School, graduating in 1959. She then attended the University of New Hampshire, majoring in Occupational Therapy, and graduated in 1963.
In 1964, she married William Crabtree of Manchester, also a graduate of UNH. He was an officer in the U.S. Air Force at a communications intelligence training base in Texas where they lived together while he was in the service. In 1965, Linda and Bill moved to the Hartford, Connecticut, area where she worked as an OT in hospitals. She gave birth to their son, Scott Crabtree in Hartford in 1969, and their daughter, Krista Crabtree, in 1973.
Linda and Bill moved to Hollis in 1979, where Linda worked as an OT in the Nashua school system for over 20 years. She was active in the Hollis Congregational Church and various clubs. Throughout her life, she was an avid skier, tennis player, hiker and golfer. She and Bill loved to travel, visiting multiple states and countries, including the Caribbean, Japan and skiing in the Alps multiple times.
In 2009, Linda and Bill retired to Moultonborough, on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee. Linda loved lakeside living and the outdoors, including swimming, boating, water skiing. She also loved being with friends and family, reading books, painting and making jewelry. Linda attended the Moultonborough United Methodist Church and participated in regular Bible study.
Linda leaves behind her beloved husband of 58 years, William Crabtree; her son, Scott Crabtree; her daughter, Krista Crabtree and her son-in-law, Edward LeBlanc; her grandson, Clay Crabtree; and her granddaughters, Jayna Crabtree and Trinity (Crabtree) LeBlanc.
A celebration of life will be held in July 2023, during summer, her favorite time of the year, at the Moultonborough United Methodist Church.
