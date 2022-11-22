Linda L. Crabtree, 80

MOULTONBOROUGH — Linda Lee Crabtree, 80, of Moultonborough, passed away peacefully with her immediate family by her side on November 16, 2022, following a long battle with Parkinson’s and a recent stroke. She had incredible strength and perseverance over the years and the family wishes to thank all those who helped her in the community and health services.

Born on January 11, 1942, in Atlanta, Georgia, Linda spent her early years in Natick, Massachusetts, with her father, B. Clay Lee, her mother, Mina Lee, and her brother, Benjamin Lee, who passed away as a teenager. Linda attended Natick High School, graduating in 1959. She then attended the University of New Hampshire, majoring in Occupational Therapy, and graduated in 1963.

