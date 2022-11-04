MOULTONBOROUGH — Lester Charles Davis, 82, was born on September 28,1940 and passed with his wife at his side on October 29, 2022, at his residence in Moultonborough, accompanied by his wife.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Donahue Davis; children, Amy Faulds Sandefur, Lorrie Defond, Dennis Donahue Sr., and Kevin Donahue; grandchildren, Miranda Davis, Lacey Laree Davis, Weslyn Delaney, Michael Dylan Davis, Kirby Sandefur, Rhianna Sandefur, Sarah Brown, Meghan Donahue, Dennis Donahue Jr., Rowan Bernard Donahue. He was dear brother of Sally Tarara and uncle to Nicholas Tarara and Allison Tarara.
He is preceded in death by his sons, Lance Davis, Dylan Davis; his brother, William Wiley Reid; and niece, Julie Reid.
Lester had worked as Custodial Facilitator for St Agatha’s Church and School of Milton, Massachusetts. He served 12 years in United States Air Force as an X-ray technician. He was a member of Moultonborough United Methodist Church; in retirement he served as president of Sun Country Mobile Home Park in Tarpon Springs, Florida. He volunteered at Shepherd Center of Tarpon Springs. He volunteered and advocated for Guardian Ad Litum for Pinellas County in Florida.
He will be missed by friends to many. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, love for both family and community. He spent many days with friends on the golf course, and bowling in both New Hampshire and Florida. His deep loyalty to the New England Patriots and Red Sox was always a conversation to be had. His family nicknamed him “Sonny” for obvious reasons. We love you; you will be forever in our memories.
There will be a private lunch for family and friends at Olde Colonial Cafe in Norwood, Massachusetts, on November 11, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. If you would like to attend, please email Kevinmdonahue@yahoo.com.
Lester dedicated his life to advocating for abused, abandoned, and neglected children. For 15 years, he was an active participant of the Florida Guardian ad Litem. During that time, he was appointed to approximately 29 cases and provided a voice for well over 60 children/youth.
