MOULTONBOROUGH — Lester Charles Davis, 82, was born on September 28,1940 and passed with his wife at his side on October 29, 2022, at his residence in Moultonborough, accompanied by his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Donahue Davis; children, Amy Faulds Sandefur, Lorrie Defond, Dennis Donahue Sr., and Kevin Donahue; grandchildren, Miranda Davis, Lacey Laree Davis, Weslyn Delaney, Michael Dylan Davis, Kirby Sandefur, Rhianna Sandefur, Sarah Brown, Meghan Donahue, Dennis Donahue Jr., Rowan Bernard Donahue. He was dear brother of Sally Tarara and uncle to Nicholas Tarara and Allison Tarara.

