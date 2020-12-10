TILTON — Leroy Allen Colby Jr., 85, of Ashuelot Drive, died at home on Monday, December, 7, 2020.
Leroy was born on December 18, 1934, in Laconia, the son of Leroy A. Colby Sr. and Mildred M. (Sister) Colby. He graduated from Laconia High School, class of 1954.
Leroy served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1962.
Leroy worked for 31 years for NH Ball Bearings, Inc., retiring in 1999. He was a member of the American Legion Post #1, Laconia Elks Lodge 876, NRA and the NRA Institute for Legislative Action and the Disabled American Veterans Commander Club. He supported the St. Labre Indian School of Ashland, MT, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Survivors include two daughters, Lisa A. Colby and Sandra J. Jenot, of Lancaster; stepdaughter, Julie Dufault of Merrimack; three grandchildren, Jamie and Andrew Dufault and Tishara Hart-Bennett; and two great-grandchildren, Hailey Dufault and Anastasia Ali. In addition to his parents, Leroy was predeceased by his wife, Christine Patience (Miner) Colby and a stepdaughter, Susan Lynn Swanson.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial with Military Honors will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the Meredith Village Cemetery, Meredith, NH.
For those who wish the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
