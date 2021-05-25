PLYMOUTH — Leonard Sylvester Sawyer of Plymouth, NH and New Hampton, NH, passed away peacefully at his home in Plymouth on January 12, 2021.
Born June 14, 1925 to Rose V. (Egan) Sawyer and Howard S. Sawyer of Woodstock, NH, he was an only child, and lived a full life of caring and service to others.
During his childhood he invented many imaginary companions out of necessity of not having a lot of close friends his age. He also immersed himself in the outdoors, starting a lifelong love of hiking, bird-watching, and mountain climbing. His closest childhood companion was his older first-cousin Elinor Sawyer who lived on nearby Fern Hill Farm. His parents never owned a car, nor learned to drive, and the family did not have electricity or full indoor plumbing until Leonard was nine years of age. A radio the family acquired when he was 10 was a source of entertainment and fascination, he enjoyed listening to it often and continued to enjoy music of many kinds throughout his life.
After graduating Woodstock High School two years early, he took a gap year then attended the University of New Hampshire where he majored in Government, graduating with the class of 1947. While there he took an interest in politics, history, and foreign relations. He also managed the UNH Baseball team, a sport which he enjoyed in many forms, from being a Red Sox fan, to watching his sons play Little League and High School ball.
He attended Boston University Law School, graduating and passing the Bar exam in 1950. While living in Boston he attended many Red Sox games and worked at Friend’s Beans to pay his way through law school. He was drafted into the Army following law school, and served three years in Korea during the Korean War.
Leonard ran for County Attorney in 1954 and State Senate in 1958 and although not elected, he helped the Democratic party and other candidates, culminating in the election of NH’s first Democratic governor in 30 years, John W. King.
He was a member of the Grange, eventually meeting his future wife Caroline at a dance at the West Thornton Grange hall in 1956. Although she demurred on his initial dance request, he wouldn’t take no for an answer, and they were married in 1960 and moved to Plymouth, NH. He was a strict Catholic and she was a strict Baptist but their marriage prospered through mutual respect and support.
He opened his own law practice in downtown Plymouth in 1956 and ran it through 1994, serving many clients in a variety of legal matters. He was appointed District Court Judge of the Plymouth Court by Governor King in 1965 and served in that capacity until 1985, concurrent with his law practice. He always did his best to be a fair and impartial justice and was known for his straightforward demeanor.
The Plymouth community benefited from his service in many areas including stints as Selectman, Zoning Board Chair, Treasurer of the Plymouth State Fair, and others. He was active in the Plymouth Lions Club, the Chamber of Commerce and St. Matthew’s Church as well.
He greatly enjoyed his involvement with the UNH Alumni Association. Attending the UNH reunion was something he looked forward to each year both for the great food and reconnecting with classmates.
After retirement, he continued volunteering with local groups including running the FISH program with his wife Caroline for 11 years, providing transportation to those in need. He spent time volunteering for the Pemi Bridge House, Plymouth Senior Center, Quincy Bog, Plymouth Historical Society and more. He and Caroline also enjoyed spending time on outdoor activities such as gardening and hiking.
He and Caroline had many vacations together, and were especially fond of educational trips with destinations including the Caribbean, Alaska, Hawaii, Scotland, and Ireland. A voracious reader, he enjoyed books of all varieties. In his later years of failing eyesight, he enjoyed being read to, something he had enjoyed doing for his young sons in the distant past. He was a dedicated music listener, spinning vinyl records on his stereo or having it done for him in his final months.
He is survived by his two sons, Edward M. Sawyer and his wife Valerie of Dover, NH and Charles L. Sawyer of New York, NY, along with his two grandsons Griffin C. Sawyer and Theo C. Sawyer of Dover, NH. He was predeceased by his parents, and his wife of 58 years, Caroline E. Sawyer.
Special thanks go out to the caregivers of Live-Free Home Health and the Lakes Region VNA, who along with his sons, tended to him around the clock in his final months.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on June 14, 2021 at Woodstock Cemetery, Woodstock, NH. At Leonard's request, donations may be made in his name to the UNH Foundation 15 Strafford Ave., Durham, NH 03824 or at www.unh.edu/give/how-to-give. To leave an online memory or condolence please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com
