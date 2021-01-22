CLAREMONT — Leo Joseph Lefebvre, age 89, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his children on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Leo was born in Franklin, New Hampshire on January 1, 1932, the son of Joseph and Aurore (Sylvestre) Lefebvre. He was raised in Franklin, New Hampshire, graduating from Franklin High School in 1949. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1951 and served as a Navy Corpsman with Fleet Marines Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955.
Leo married his high school sweetheart, Madeleine (Leahy) Lefebvre on November 10, 1951. They raised four children and shared 43½ years together before she passed on July 15, 1995.
He was a meat cutter in his younger years and then became a self-employed Route Man, selling Table Talk Pies and moving from Franklin to Claremont in 1965. He was co-owner of Leo’s Market on Main Street in Claremont and was the original Little Debbie salesman in the Claremont area for many years, retiring in 1995.
Leo was a member of the Claremont American Legion Post #29, a member and Past Grand Knight of Fr. Timon Council Knights of Columbus of Frankin and a member of Fr. Cote Assembly #635 Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus of Claremont.
A man of great faith, Leo was an active member of Saint Joseph’s Parish and a lifelong friend to Reverend Stanley Piwowar. He was often seen serving as a lector at mass or running the ring toss at the St. Joseph’s yearly carnival. He was well loved in the community, and whether he was the “Pie Man” or the “Little Debbie Man,” or behind the meat counter at Leo’s Market, he always had a smile and kind words for whomever he met.
Leo was an avid fisherman and enjoyed many trips to Bear Island and Labrador where he was well known for his fishing humor and story telling. He was a loving father and a devoted husband. He never missed a weekly “date night” with Madeleine, whether it was for a quiet dinner or some square dancing. And nothing made Leo happier than just riding his lawnmower or spending time with family on “Pool Sundays.”
The surviving family includes one son, Stephen Lefebvre of Wilmington, Delaware; three daughters, Sandra Lefebvre, of Claremont, Jennifer Desilets and her husband Carl of Claremont, and Lisa Purinton and her husband Dan of Melbourne, Florida; six grandchildren, Sacha Emmons, Ryan Adair, Ian Cook, Shea Desilets, Ivy Condon and Madeleine Purinton; and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his grandson, Christopher Lefebvre; three sisters, Dolores Davidson, Yvette Shaw and Jane Fredette; and by five brothers, Emile, Richard, Armand (Lefty), Robert and Nelson Lefebvre.
Friends may call at the Stringer Funeral Home, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Church in Claremont on Thursday, January 28, at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will take place in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, Franklin, New Hampshire.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home and Lefebvre family ask all attending the visitation to abide with all regulations and please wear a mask and use social distancing.
Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.