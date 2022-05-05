Leo A. Goddu, 71

LACONIA — Leo Arthur Goddu, 71, passed away at his home on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Leo was born on September 14, 1950 in Lowell, MA, the son of Lorenzo and Angelique (Lefebvre) Goddu.
Leo was a graduate of Northeastern University, School of Radiology, Boston, MA. He worked in Radiology & Hospital Administration for 50 years starting at St. Joseph Hospital, Lowell, MA. He was the first Registered Ultrasonographer for OB/Gyn and Echocardiology in the State of NH working at Nashua Memorial Hospital, Nashua. His career advanced over the years into managerial/executive positions allowing him to serve the community at large wherever he worked. After spending 23 years at Nashua Memorial/SNHMC Leo came to work at LRGHealthcare as Director of Radiology and advanced to become Vice President of Ancillary Services. Leo really enjoyed being able to help people in his community with his dedication to his work. He was also a Rotary Member here in Laconia and enjoyed serving the community in that capacity as well.
Leo was an avid Patriots fan. He also enjoyed coaching youth basketball with the City of Nashua Parks and Rec League for all of his children and continued coaching there even after moving to Laconia. He loved giving of himself. Leo began golfing later in life after being encouraged to do so by his son and wife Irene. He loved the game so much that upon retirement he wished to golf in every state. Leo and Irene golfed in nearly every state east of the Mississippi and Ontario, Canada. Another special joy was walking along the beach with his wife. He was also an excellent cook and loved to create new dishes for family and friends.
Leo was honorably discharged in June 1977 from the United States Army Reserves as a Staff Sargent serving in their medical MASH unit stationed out of Lawrence, MA.
Leo loved being with his family and also spending time with extended family and friends. It gave meaning to his life and he was looking forward to many new adventures. In particular, Leo was looking forward to being at his son's wedding this October. He was proud of his children and grandchildren.
Leo is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Irene (Gervais) Goddu; his son, Leo David Goddu and fiancée Michelle Vinagre of Toronto, Canada; daughters, Nicole Renee (Goddu) Vogl and her husband Anthony, of Macedon, NY, and Carolyn Marie (Goddu) Vargise and husband Geejo, of Framingham, MA; brothers, Roger Goddu, Albert Goddu and his wife Rita, Gerard Goddu and his partner Lucy; and six grandchildren, Logan, Charlotte & Caden Vogl and Penelope, Timothy & Zachary Vargise; along with many cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Edward Goddu, Bernard and Stephen Goddu; and sisters-in-law, Cecile (Gregoire) Goddu, Norma (Dorazio) Goddu, and Frances (Dalli) Goddu.
Calling Hours will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Catholic Chapel service will take place Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Road, Chelmsford, MA.
A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in Leo's honor.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
