GILFORD — Lawrence J. Laflam, 67, of Old Lakeshore Rd, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Lawrence was born on July 26, 1952, in Laconia, NH, the son of Armand and Laura Jean (Libby) Laflam.
He was a proud employee for the Allen Rogers Company for 20 years. Lawrence loved his job, bicycling, walking, hiking, camping and riding his motorcycle. He was friends with Native Americans and they gave him the nickname, "Talk-a-with Animals," because he was known for his incredible talent of being an animal whisper.
Lawrence is survived by his loving wife Madeline M. (Tremblay) Laflam of Gilford; his sister, Christine Clark of Maine; and his brother, Dan Laflam of Gilmanton. In addition to his parents, Lawrence is predeceased by his sister Jackie Laflam.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, a Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Bayside Cemetery, 1345 Union Ave, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
