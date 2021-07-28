Lawrence “Larry" James Fletcher was born on June 4, 1958, in Manchester, NH, to Joseph Daniel Fletcher and Bernice Irene (Heenan) Fletcher. After a short illness he passed away on July 22, 2021. He lived for several years in Laconia, Alexandria and Warren, NH.
For over 20 years he has been an integral part of the King family in Warren. He enjoyed sharing a home with James and Betty and spending time with them, their children and grandchildren, especially Patrick. Larry loved going to the ocean for vacations where he enjoyed watching the surf and eating homemade clam chowder. He enjoyed taking part in local community events in Warren to include the Old Home Day, school events where he loved to watch Patrick and watching fireworks. Larry liked to spend time with Jim watching sports and movies and with Betty making homemade cards that so many have enjoyed over the years.
Larry is predeceased by his parents. He will be missed by so many people.
Larry will be buried at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester. A celebration of his life will be held at Fox Pond Park Pavilion on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Larry's name to Lakes Region Community Services.
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home assisted with funeral arrangements.
