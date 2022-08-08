Kirk A. Young, 63

LACONIA — Kirk Allen Young, 63, of Fair Street, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Kirk was born on May 29, 1959 in Laconia, the son of Paul and Betty (Bickford) Young.
Kirk enjoyed woodworking, loved riding his motorcycle, bird watching and gardening. He would go out of his way to help anyone in need and could be known for making a wise crack or two, which always resulted in a smile on the other person’s face. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Kirk is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Valarie (Barnett) Young; his sons, Jeremy Young and his wife Lauren, of Campton, and Jacob Young of Laconia; his daughter, Montanah Garnache and her fiancé Dakota, of Bristol; his three grandchildren, Annabelle Young, Delaney Young, and Brenna Young; his brother Keith Young and his wife Jane; his sisters, Katrina Shurbert of Gilford, Amber Constant and her husband Bill Worrell, of Newport, Tina Chase and her husband George, of Maine; sister-in law, Karen Young; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Kirk is predeceased by his brother. Paul "Chip" Young Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Frederick "Rick" Shurbert. He was loved by many more.
Services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
